Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$61.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMA. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE EMA opened at C$58.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

