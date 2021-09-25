Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 495 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.14. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

