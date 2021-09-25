Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,529 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

VRTX stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $181.98 and a 1-year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

