Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $172.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

