Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.35.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

