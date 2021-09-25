Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.77.

PEP opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

