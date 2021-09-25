Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $211.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.62 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

