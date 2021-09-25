Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.62

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Energi has a total market cap of $73.45 million and approximately $198,530.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00154176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.28 or 0.00494588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,411,436 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.