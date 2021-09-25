Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 70.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 331,634 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

