ENI’s (E) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on E. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $25.70 on Thursday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

