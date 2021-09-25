Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Entegris by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

