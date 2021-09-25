Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.