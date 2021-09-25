Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $988,000 Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 251.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

CommScope stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

