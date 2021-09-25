Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 58.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 444,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,188 shares during the period.

HIO opened at $5.27 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

