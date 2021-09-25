Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $466.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average of $453.31. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

