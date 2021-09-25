Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,529 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $45,831,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 161,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62,167 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 108.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.