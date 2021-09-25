Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

