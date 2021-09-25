Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

