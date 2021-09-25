Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 130.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $106.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

