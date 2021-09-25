Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,560 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Summit Insights boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

