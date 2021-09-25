Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$14.25 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 369.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

