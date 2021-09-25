Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

