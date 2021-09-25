Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLLV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $48.14 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.