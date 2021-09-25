Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

