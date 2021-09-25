Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $463,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

BATS:PREF opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

