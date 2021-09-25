Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

