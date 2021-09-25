Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

