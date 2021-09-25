Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

