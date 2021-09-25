Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 419,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 462,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,473,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202,242. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

