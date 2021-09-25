Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DQ stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

