Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 519,293 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 519,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,474,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,992,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

