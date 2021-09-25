Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1,523.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.23% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $95.11. 232,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,998. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

