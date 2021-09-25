Ergoteles LLC Invests $14.60 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:Z traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,225. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.