Ergoteles LLC Invests $18.36 Million in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,363,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.26% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $75,585,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $51,417,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.74. 809,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $109.64.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,840. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

