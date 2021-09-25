Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,080,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.22% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,190,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,860,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

