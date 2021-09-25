Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,092. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.