Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,325,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 954,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.90. 2,660,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,168. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

