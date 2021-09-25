Ergoteles LLC Takes $16.35 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,264. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.