ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0311 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $937,558.92 and approximately $51,652.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,415,995 coins and its circulating supply is 30,136,661 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.