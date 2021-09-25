Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $55.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.72 million and the lowest is $50.21 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $215.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.26 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,049. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

