Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EUXTF opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. Euronext has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.