Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $255.74 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

