Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 5th

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
TSE:ET opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$11.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $78,571 over the last ninety days.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
