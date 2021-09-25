Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 5th

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

TSE:ET opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$11.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $78,571 over the last ninety days.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

