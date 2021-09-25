EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $83,532.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00130597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043240 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,698 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

