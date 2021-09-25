Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 151,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.