Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.72% of Federated Hermes worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHI opened at $31.14 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

