FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $226.60 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

