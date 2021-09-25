Financial Analysis: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sify Technologies and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67% CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.93 $20.84 million N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 10.28 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,494.00

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats CEVA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.