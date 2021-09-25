Financial Comparison: DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) versus Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Burcon NutraScience and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon NutraScience 0 0 1 0 3.00 DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burcon NutraScience currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.39%. Given Burcon NutraScience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Burcon NutraScience is more favorable than DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon NutraScience N/A 0.41% 0.35% DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon NutraScience $20,000.00 8,566.05 -$3.48 million N/A N/A DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR $605.73 million 2.33 $198.34 million $0.02 25.00

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience.

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR Company Profile

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom. As of April 15, 2019, Dairy Crest Group plc operates as a subsidiary of Saputo Inc.

