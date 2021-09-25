Financial Comparison: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CMC Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMC Materials pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CMC Materials has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 20.60% 31.70% 22.18% CMC Materials -4.11% 21.41% 9.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and CMC Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 CMC Materials 1 2 4 0 2.43

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.30%. CMC Materials has a consensus target price of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and CMC Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 6.55 $52.30 million $0.95 69.29 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.31 $142.83 million $7.47 16.93

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers a variety of expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

